Stories on the Sidewalk tells of Kern’s history through performers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s an experience that brings history to life — storytelling straight from the mouths of those who were there.

Stories on the Sidewalk returned to Downtown Bakersfield with performers portraying historical figures from Kern County including Cesar Chavez, Father Garces and Dorothy Donahoe.

Board member Katy Moore says they want to give people a fun way to learn about where they live. “It’s important to know where we live, the history of where you live, to be connected to the community,” she said.

This is the third year of Stories on the Sidewalk. The performance took audiences across Downtown Bakersfield started at the Betty Younger Sculpture Garden.

If you missed it this year, another edition of Stories on the Sidewalk will return next spring.