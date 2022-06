BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out at a storage yard near Buttonwillow Monday evening, burning trailers, a fork lift, pallets, cardboard boxes and a 600-square-foot shop, Kern County firefighters say.

Photo courtesy Kern County Fire Department.

The blaze, reported at 10:18 p.m., erupted at a storage yard at Interstate 5 and 7th Standard Road, firefighters said. Cause was undetermined.

No injuries were reported.