BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local organization ‘Save A Life Today’ is hosting a community walk to inform the public and draw notice toward preventing suicide in Kern County.

On Sept. 9, the public is invited to attend the “Stomp Out Suicide Walk” at Riverwalk Park to join people in a gathering dedicated to those affected by suicide. The walk will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., with plenty of time for participants to explore everything the event offers.

S.A.L.T. says there will be informational booths at the park, mental health resources and public speakers with expert information. The organization says is committed to preventing suicide and providing essential resources to individuals in need.