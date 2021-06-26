Stolen vehicle recovered, but family’s dog remains missing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local woman is searching for her dog after the car the dog was in was stolen but recovered Friday night in Oildale.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen outside a restaurant in Oildale on Olive Drive near Roberts Lane on Friday night.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to quickly locate the vehicle and the suspected thief. They arrested 22-year-old Ethan Kendig for grand theft auto. But the owner of the vehicle, Kerstin Estep, says her dog, Marshmello, was inside the vehicle when it was stolen and remains missing.

Estep is asking for help to find Marshmello, who is described a pit bull and Chihuahua mix.

If anyone sees or finds Marshmello, you can call Estep at 661-497-0886.