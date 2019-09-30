Stolen vehicle found in the Kern River Canyon

A stolen vehicle was found in the Kern River Canyon around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

According to CHP, the stolen vehicle hit a telephone pole and went over the side of the road towards the river about two to three miles into the canyon. The car stopped on the rocks and did not go into the water. It appears that the car could have been pushed over the side of the road.

No one was found inside or around the vehicle.

The roadway will be closed for approximately one to two hours as as crews work to retrieve the vehicle. The roadway is expected to open between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.