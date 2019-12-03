Stolen ashes of Oildale woman’s late mother, husband, returned

More than a week after someone stole the ashes of an Oildale woman’s relatives, her loved one’s remains are back in her possession.

Melinda Clark pleaded with the Public two weeks ago to help find the ashes of her late mother Linda and of her late husband, Roger, nearly 14 years after his passing. Someone stole everything, including the ashes, from Clark’s best friend’s car on Harris Road then.

Clark just moved back from Arizona, bringing with her, her most prized possessions.

On Thursday morning, she woke up to find that her best friend’s car had been burglarized. Nothing was in the car and her mother and husband’s ashes were gone. Her husband passed away 15-years-ago to cancer and her mother passed away four years ago to COPD.

During an interview with 17 News last week, Clark said whoever burglarized the vehicle can keep everything they took, but pleads for the only memory that she has left of her loved ones.

“They took everything, and those ashes mean a lot to me,” said Clark. “It was my mom, like they don’t even understand the pain. If it was them, how would they like it if someone were to just like throw her away. That goes through my head everyday.”

On Monday, a ranger at Riverview Park in Oildale found the ashes.

“Today when I got that phone call,I couldn’t even get ready fast enough,” Clark said with tears in her eyes. “I’m just glad I got it back. I would like to thank my friends, loved ones, everybody at 17 News, and special thanks to the park ranger who turned them in.”

Clark said she hopes to re-unite with the unnamed park ranger who found the ashes.

Meanwhile, thief or thieves who stole the ashes remain at large.