BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River and Bolthouse Properties hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Stockdale River Ranch Park.

The 22-acre park will be located at Heath Road and Stockdale Ranch Drive. Phase one of construction includes open grass areas, two playgrounds, a basketball court, four pickleball courts, a tennis court and several benches.

This will be North of the River’s 25th park site in Kern County and serve as a community hub for the fast-growing neighborhood around it.

“The first phase we’re anticipating will be completed by the end of next year, so December 2024,” Steph Thisius-Sanders with North of the River said. “The other phases are determined on residential development, how much Stockdale River Ranch grows out, it could be three years it could be five years..”

Along with the new community park and residential neighborhoods, Stockdale River Ranch features several commercial retail centers.