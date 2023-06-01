BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Stockdale Post Office will host a first-come, first-served passport fair on Sunday.

Customers are encouraged to arrive early — the fair will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and bring a valid form of photo ID and proof of citizenship. Application forms can be filled out ahead of time at usps.com/passport or travel.state.gov/passport.

Both parents or guardians must give authorization for a passport to be issued to a child under 16 — it’s recommended they go with the child when applying. The Stockdale Post Office is located at 5501 Stockdale Highway.