Stockdale Post Office holding Passport Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Stockdale Post Office is holding a Passport Fair in March to help residents obtain a U.S. passport.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stockdale Post Office, located at 5601 Stockdale Hwy. Staff will help residents with the application process and for $15 will have your passport photo taken.

The post office recommends that customers fill out application forms ahead of time by visiting usps.com/passport. To apply for a passport, applicants will need to bring a valid photo ID and a certified copy of their birth certificate.