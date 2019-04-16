Stockdale Post Office holding passport fair April 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A passport fair is scheduled for Sunday, April 28 at the Stockdale Post Office.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with extra staff on hand to speed up the passport application process, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service. No appointment is necessary.

Applicants can have a passport photo taken at the event for $15.

Application forms and information on the costs and how to apply for a passport book and/or passport card can be found at www.usps.com/passport or www.travel.state.gov/passport. Customers can also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at (877) 487-2778.

Applicants need to bring a valid form of photo identication, such as a current driver's license, government ID or military photo ID, and a certified copy of their birth certificate issued by the state in which they were born. An orignal certificate of naturalization or old passport is also acceptable.

The Stockdale Post Office is located at 5601 Stockdale Highway.