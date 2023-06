BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The intersection of Stockdale Highway and Allen Road will undergo reconstruction on Saturday and traffic delays are expected.

The reconstruction will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a city news release, and there may be temporary closures. Detours will be provided.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and take alternate routes or allow extra travel time.