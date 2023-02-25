BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stockdale Highway will be closed between McDonald Way and North Stine Road in both directions.

According to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, the highway will be closed from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2 from 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for maintenance work.

Residents are directed to detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road with all other traffic being directed using Oak Street and California Avenue.

Construction schedules may change without notice and the traveling public is urged to bear the inconvenience.