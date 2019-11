Maintenance on the southbound State Route 99 will require nighttime lane closures that will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Inside and outside lanes along the freeway will be closed between State Route 58 and Ming Avenue.

Lane closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Starting Dec. 2, the south side intersection of Stockdale Highway and Stine Road will be closed for the next couple of years as work begins on the Centennial Corridor bridge.