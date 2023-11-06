BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Road construction this weekend closed two busy intersections along Stockdale Highway, leaving some drivers frustrated, but relief is in sight.

The construction has been taking place along Stockdale Highway between California Avenue and Coffee Road for weeks. The work has caused crews to close vital intersections and reroute traffic.

City officials say while the project can be tough for some drivers to navigate, the roadwork was needed for this highly traveled section of road.

“The city has a pavement condition index, and basically what that is, is a ranking of all of our streets,” said Joe Conroy, Public Information Officer with the city of Bakersfield. “We’ve had a contractor come out and evaluate the streets, the pavement and their conditions. That way, they can determine which streets need to be done or need to be repaired first, which are in the most need and which ones can wait.”

Good news for drivers — city officials say the entire project is expected to be completed by Monday, Dec. 4.