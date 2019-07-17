Stockdale Highway closed at Nord Avenue due to traffic accident

The California Highway Patrol has closed Stockdale Highway at Nord Avenue. Westbound and eastbound lanes will remain closed as officials work to remove a pole from the roadway.

A minor-injury accident occurred just before 3 a.m. shearing a pole and causing it to block both lanes on Stockdale Highway.

A power outage has been reported in the area leaving about 516 people without power. According to PG&E, the outage is expected to be restored around 6:45 a.m.

It is unknown how long the roadway will be closed.