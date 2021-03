BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The intersection of Stockdale Highway and North Stine Road will close 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Tuesday to put up falsework, city officials said.

Motorists can detour the work zone using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or leave the neighborhood, officials said. All other traffic will be directed around the area using Wible Road and California Avenue.