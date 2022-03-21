BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, hundreds of students competed in Kern County’s 34th annual Regional Science Fair. One of the winners, Harjaisal Brar, who qualified to represent Kern County in the “Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair”–or “ISEF”– in May in Atlanta, joined 17 News to talk about his project.

Brar said his project is a novel ventilator “designed to negate future ventilator shortages lie the one that we saw int he beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I created my phase one ventilator a year ago, which solved the two major issues which were high cost as well as supply chain constraints,” Brar said. He said this year’s project is a refined version of the phase one ventilator.

“This ventilator was designed to be 3-D printed,” Brar said. All the parts, with the exception of some metal screws, were created with a 3-D printer.

The second student qualifying for ISEF is Alor Sahoo also from Stockdale High School.

See the full list of winners here.