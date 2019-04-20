Stockdale High team takes home first place, $10,000 in cash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Stockdale High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- High school students took home first place and a cash prize in a Virtual Enterprises Challenge in the Big Apple.

Stockdale High School headed out to Brooklyn, NY to compete against more than 300 schools from nine different countries at this year's International Trade Exposition.

And, in the Virtual Enterprises Social Venture Challenge, the students won first place and $10,000 in cash.

The team created the simulated business 'Phoenix Wood' - a wood products retailer that uses reclaimed drought-killed and beetle-killed wood from the 129 million dead and diseased trees in California.

Congratulations to the Stockdale High team!