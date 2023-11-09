BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District confirmed several students at Stockdale High School are facing disciplinary actions, which may include expulsion.

The disciplinary actions come after rumors of an active shooter on campus on Friday, Nov. 3.

District officials say rumors of an active shooter on campus spiraled out of control Friday afternoon, causing dozens of students to climb metal gates in an effort to escape campus.

Some parents rushed to school to pick up their students early while Bakersfield police swept the campus with a K-9.

The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern High School District later confirmed, there was no active shooter and no gun was found on campus.