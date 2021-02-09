Stockdale High named Academic Decathlon champions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stockdale High School has been named champions of the 40th annual Kern County Academic Decathlon.

The competition was held virtually this year and made up of 10 events including art, essay, language and literature, and mathematics, said a Kern County Superintendent of Schools release.

“A unique aspect of the competition is that it’s designed to include students from all academic

backgrounds, the release said. “A team consists of nine full-time students from the 9th through 12th grades at the same high school. Each team is comprised of three students whose grade point average falls into the “A” category, three students in the “B” category and three students in the “C” category. They compete against other students in the same divisions. The team compiling the most points captured first place.”

Rounding out the top 10 spots from second through tenth were the following high schools: Arvin, Frontier, Wasco, West, Highland, Cesar Chavez, Independence, Liberty and Mira Monte.

Overall individual top scores in this year’s Academic Decathlon went to the following:

Honors Division

1st place — Sara Mendoza / Frontier

2nd place — Lucas Bautista / Arvin

3rd place — Diego Rubio / Arvin

Scholastic Division

1st place — Carrera Grumling / Stockdale

2nd place — Emily Downie / Stockdale

3rd place — Joceline Navarro / Wasco

Varsity Division

1st place — David Chamberlain / Frontier

2nd place — Jared Carr / Stockdale

3rd place — Adriel Madrigal / Stockdale