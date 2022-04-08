BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This weekend marks one year since an Oildale man was first reported missing.

Charles Prunty’s family reported him missing back on April 10, 2021. They say Prunty, 68, was last seen at the Valley Strong Credit Union on Chester Avenue. Since them Prunty’s family says no one has heard from or seen him.

Despite the lack of answers, his sister, Rita Olsen, says she is not giving up hope.

“I just want him to come home so my family and I can close this book. Because its a nightmare for us. I love my brother very much. … We just want him home,” she said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says Prunty drives a white Ford Ranger four-door truck with paper dealer plates. Prunty is diabetic and did not have his medication.

Kern Secret Witness is still offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to locating Prunty. If you have any information on Prunty’s whereabouts, call 661-322-4040.