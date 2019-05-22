Still no arrests two years after shooting, killing of two people near Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been two years since a tragic double homicide and there are still no breaks in the case.

Bakersfield Police say on May 21, 2017, someone shot and killed 23-year-old, Ronail Sheppherd and 19-year-old, Alexis Tadeo Ayala while they were inside a car on Morin Court, just south of the Valley Plaza Mall.

Ayala died in the car.

Sheppherd got out, ran down the street and died on Coventry Drive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call BPD at 327-7111, or you can also remain anonymous by calling the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.