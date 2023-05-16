BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Bakersfield College hosted a “Meet the President” event on campus introducing new interim president, Steve Watkin.

Watkin was appointed interim president by the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees in March.

He has served as the Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management at the Kern Community College District office, was the Executive Director of Outreach for BC and spent 14 years working in administration at Cal State University Bakersfield.

The purpose of the event was to allow staff members the opportunity to meet Steve Watkin and hear what he had to say as interim president.

“Student success is a priority for me ” Watkin said. “Regardless of why students enrolled at Bakersfield College, whether they want an AA, a bachelor’s degree or to develop job skills.”

There were 30 staff members who joined Watkin at the event as he was welcomed into his new role that began May 15.