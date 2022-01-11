Steve Hall, award-winning KGET director, producer, dies at 73

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are sad to report the passing of a longtime member of the Circle 17 family. Steve Hall, a man who literally and figuratively helped build our KGET headquarters on L Street as well as our video services division known as Eye Street Productions, died January 8th after suffering a stroke. He was 73.

Stephen Hall, KGET’s Emmy award-winning creative services director, had a storied 35-year television career – behind-the-scenes in San Diego, Denver, San Francisco and Bakersfield. Along the way, he won several Emmys and too many advertising and civic awards to count. Here in Bakersfield, Steve worked for a decade during one of Channel 17’s most pivotal growth periods from 1991-2002 when the station was not only building its brand, but renovating a new headquarters in the heart of downtown Bakersfield. He designed an innovative news studio which at the time was one of kind on the West Coast, and he contributed to the design of the entire building.

He produced the Bakersfield Christmas Parade with Harvey Hall each year, as well as the Bakersfield Business Conference, where he worked with George Martin of the law firm Borton Petrini and Conron, alongside past and current prime ministers and presidents, A-list celebrities and star athletes. As a hobby, he raced at the Bakersfield Speedway.

In 2002, he moved back to his hometown of San Diego with his then-wife and former Channel 17 news anchor Charlotte Starck. Steve leaves behind four adult children: Justin, Hannah, Sarah and Christina.

Thanks, Steve, for everything you did for KGET.