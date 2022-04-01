BAKERSFIELD,Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Career Expo & STEMposium joined forces this year to let students get a look at the careers of the future, and the STEM jobs that are available in Kern Couny right now.

Thousands of students were at the Career Technical Education Center in southwest Bakersfield Friday morning, visiting booths to learn about careers in oil and energy, to name a few.

They also sat in Innovations Hall to hear featured speakers, such as KGET’s Elaina Rusk, talk about their careers here in Kern County.

Rusk spoke about multimedia journalism and of course, meteorology, giving the students a behind-the-scenes look at the technological advances of the industry.