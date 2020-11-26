Steelers-Ravens Thanksgiving night game postponed; Special edition of 17 News to air instead

The Thanksgiving night game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed to Sunday because of coronavirus concerns among the Ravens.

Instead of the game, KGET will instead air a special Thanksgiving edition of 17 News at 5 with Nicole Gitzke at 5 p.m., followed by Kern County: In Depth and NBC Nightly News.

At 11 p.m., 17’s Robert Price will have a special edition of 17 News.

The Steelers-Ravens game was scheduled to air Thursday at 5 p.m. on KGET. The NFL announced the game will now be played Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10:15 a.m. on NBC.