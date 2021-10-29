Stay safe this Halloween with Dr. Amin’s safety tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — COVID-19 continues to spread in Kern County – but experts say we are still in a much better position right now than last year.

As trick or treating gets the green light this year, there are still some things to keep in mind.



Local health experts say ideally families will have their kids trick or treat in smaller groups this holiday season. Health professionals like pediatrician Dr. Nimisha Amin continue to encourage masks when possible. She also stresses the importance of basic hygiene — washing your hands should wash away any concerns about the virus spreading with any candy this Halloween.

“Trick or treating is completely fine but remember these kiddos will be knocking on doors and touching doorbells,” Dr. Amin said. “And most of them like to sneak their candy as they’re trick or treating as well. So something important to talk about with your kiddos is to either have hand sanitizer on hand so you can help them clean their hands before they eat their candy or maybe somehow make a deal with them to eat their candy when they come home so they can wash their hands.”

Dr. Amin says families should take into consideration whether kids should go into other homes, and she encouraged people to avoid crowded Halloween parties. Meantime, health officials say the best way to protect yourself is to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC will be meeting to discuss vaccination guidelines for children ages 5-11 on November 2nd and 3rd.