BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The river might look calm at times, but don’t be fooled. The extremely fast current underneath is what makes the Kern River deadly.

In the past 48 hours, two men managed to remove themselves out of the river and Wednesday, a woman was rescued after being stranded on a grass island within the river.

“It’s been a busy year for us,” Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz said. “We’ve rescued 10 different individuals out of the river this year– and that’s just us. Kern County rescue has done more than that.”

Even with the recent triple-digit temperatures in Kern, the Sierra snowmelt flowing through the “Killer” Kern River is frigid, posing a huge risk for hypothermia.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a woman stuck on an island in the river near Adolphus Avenue on Wednesday. The rescue effort took two hours to complete. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“So just stay out of the river. Especially this year, it’s dangerous,” Ortiz said. “You’re taking your life into your own hands if you go in the river this year – so just stay out.”

With the heightened river rescues so far this summer, it’s a good time to do your part as a Kern County resident. Tell your friends and family to stay out of the river, especially those coming from out of the area that might not be aware of the dangers.