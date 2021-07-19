Stay Focused Ministries to give away backpacks with school supplies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) Stay Focused Ministries will be handing out free backpacks with school supplies next month.

The Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Stay Focused Ministries office at 1225 California Ave., and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at Stay Focused Ministries and St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 1401 E. Brundage Lane.

The backpacks will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to a Stay Focused news release. There will be free food, music and prize giveaways.

