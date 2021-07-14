Stay Focused Ministries partnering with New Life Church for 3-day camp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stay Focused Ministries is partnering with New Life Church for a three-day camp next week.

The camp is open to students from second through fifth grade across Kern County and will take place from July 21-23 at New Life Church, located at 4201 Stine Rd. The students will have the opportunity to win prizes and cool off with water balloons and water slides.

Registration is required. Parents can contact the Stay Focused Ministries office at 661-322-4673 to register. The first 150 students to register will get a free T-shirt.