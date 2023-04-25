BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stay Focused Ministries will be hosting a drama performance designed to raise awareness of the gang violence crisis in Bakersfield, according to a release from the organizers.

The Blood In, Blood Out live drama performance tells the true story of a former gang member and his journey of breaking away from hopelessness and addiction through the intervention of the Christian Gospel, the release says.

Organizers say the free event will start with an outdoor car show, followed by live performances from some notable Christian Hip-Hop bands, and end with the drama performance.

Stay Focused’s Blood In, Blood Out live drama performance will take place May 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fox Theater located at 2001 H. St.

Doors open at 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Interested persons with questions regarding the event can call 661-322-4673.