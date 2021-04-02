Stay Focused Ministries hosts annual Easter Blast event on Good Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stay Focused Ministries kicked off Easter a little early with a celebration giving back to the community.

The group hosted its annual Easter Blast event, but due to the pandemic it was changed to a drive-thru. Volunteers handed out Easter baskets and food boxes on a first-come, first-serve basis. The group says they’re proud to serve the community on these holy days.

“We know that Christ is life and we’re really excited about it reaching the neighborhoods curbing the violence, bringing hope to kids, letting them know that God loves them,” Manuel Carrizales of Stay Focused Ministries said.

The group was able to provide the baskets thanks to community donations. Stay Focused is a non-profit providing guidance to families who are in crisis and works with local police outreach efforts to curb gun and gang violence in Kern County.