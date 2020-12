FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prone a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. When Gov. Gavin Newsom provided a dire view of California’s out-of-control surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this week, he referred to projection models of future death and misery were becoming “alarmingly” more accurate. If true, then within a month the state’s hospitals could be overflowing with 75,000 patients, about five times the current level and an average of 400 people will die every day. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The capacity of intensive care units has dropped to 3 percent statewide and the governor is urging people to stay home.

The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a tweet Friday saying an emergency alert has been issued for the Bay Area region, and all Bay Area counties are under a stay-at-home order. He urged all Californians to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and stay home if possible.

“This crisis is real & lives are on the line,” the tweet said.