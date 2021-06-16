Statewide Flex Alert called for Thursday as extreme temperatures loom

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2017, file photo, electrical power flow and conditions are monitored at the California Independent System Operator (California ISO) grid control center in Folsom, Calif. A heat wave baking California in triple-digit temperatures continued to strain the electrical system Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. But Saturday afternoon, the California ISO, which manages the power grid, said that it did not need to order power outages because the grid was able to handle consumer demand. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Energy officials have called for a Flex Alert for Thursday due to extreme and dangerous heat forecast for much of the state.

The California Independent System Operator has called for the Flex Alert for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. calling for residents to cut back on energy use that would likely put a major strain on available energy resources.

“The public’s help is essential when extreme weather or other factors beyond our control put undue stress on the electric grid,” president and CEO of Cal ISO Elliot Mainzer, said in a statement. “We have seen the huge impact that occurs when consumers pitch in and limit their energy use. Their cooperation can really make a difference.”

CalISO said because of residents’ energy conservation efforts last August and September, the state was able to avoid rolling blackouts.

During Flex Alert hours, residents are asked to avoid using home appliances that use a lot of energy like washing machines and dryers, dishwashers.

Residents are asked to conserve energy use by setting their thermostat to at least 78 degrees if possible, turn off all unnecessary lights, use fans instead of air conditioning for cooling, and to unplug unused appliances.

Much California and the Southwest U.S. are expecting to experience triple digit temperatures for the next few days.