State’s unemployment rate remains the same, more than 40,000 jobs added

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California’s unemployment rate remained at 4.2 percent in June and the state’s employers added 42,200 non-farm payroll jobs, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate in Kern County was 8.0 percent in June, up from a revised 7.2 percent in May, and below the year-ago estimate of 8.4 percent.

California has gained 3,284,300 jobs since February 2010, the EDD news release said.

According to the release, June’s 46,200 job gain was California’s second large job increase in 2019 and accounted for 21 percent of the country’s 224,000 job gain for the month.