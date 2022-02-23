BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you see an abundance of young men and young woman with very little body fat walking around Bakersfield this weekend, tell ‘em, “Welcome to our city.” They’re here for some wrestling and to help the Kern County economy, whether they know it or not.

It’s the annual California Interscholastic Federation state wrestling championships, and it’s back for another go-round at Mechanics Bank Aera in the heart of downtown Bakersfield – three days of grappling for the big prize, 14 weight classes, girls and boys, from National City to Eureka.

Bakersfield has a contract with the CIF to host this event through 2025, thanks to its semi-central location in the middle of this 850 mile long state and the excellent facilities and close amenities.

It’s a huge weekend for the local economy.

Steve Eckerson, general manager of Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, says the whole city will feel it.

“It’s great for the arena, and as you know, it’s great for the community,” he said. “It’s filling hotel rooms and restaurants and gas stations. It’s just huge. Huge.”

And it just keeps getting bigger and better, last year’s pandemic-related cancelation notwithstanding In 2019, when girls competed in the state finals for the first time and the event was expanded from two days to the three, the Bakersfield market saw a 42 percent increase in hotel revenue over the same non-wrestling weekend the year before. And the 2020 event resulted in a 12 percent increase in hotel revenue over the 2019 wrestling championships. Now, with the huge drag racing event known as the March Meet no longer held the same weekend – wrestling moved back a week into February – Bakersfield will have consecutive weekend bonanzas instead of just one.

David Lyman, executive director of Visit Bakersfield, the local visitors and convention bureau, said the city will see 16 visitors for every one wrestler.

“If previous years are to be expected,” he said, “we have about 1000 wrestlers plus their coaches from all parts of California and the last tournaments we saw were more than 16,000 people go through the turnstiles. … Come down to the arena and go inside and then just hang out and watch the number of people that go out to the restaurants nearby.”

Deanna Cleveland is the manager of Red Zone, a burger joint directly across Truxtun Avenue from Mechanics Bank Arena. She’s happily bracing for the onslaught.

“Well, they’re real protein driven,” she said of the visiting wrestlers. “They’ll order, like, our Hangover Burger, with an egg on it. A lot of burgers. So, I think they keep in mind the protein.”

Restaurants will be wise to stock up on meat, cheese, lettuce …

“Maybe not lettuce,” Eckerson said.

“But they gotta make weight,” interjected a visitor.

“Well, there’s that too, but certainly a lot of meat and potatoes and vegetables for sure,” Eckerson said.

If you find it tough to get a restaurant reservation for this weekend, now you know why. It’s all for a good cause, though. It’s going to help the Kern County economy.

If you’d like to take in the sights, sounds and smells of the state wrestling meet, ticket prices start at $15 for each of the meet’s three days, or $10 for students, with multi-day discount passes available. You must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result. On site fast-response testing is available for $40.