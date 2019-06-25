State Treasure Ma visits Bakersfield to talk about housing

The California state treasurer stopped by Bakersfield today to get answers on why people are having a hard time affording homes.

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma is making her way to 10 different cities to try and figure out regulations that may be getting in the way of affordable housing. The tour is important because every community has different needs said Ma.

“California is not a one size fits all,different cities, different counties, have different issues and cost pressures, so that’s why we’re really out here to figure out how we can level the playing field,” said Ma.

Governor Gavin Newsom has a goal of adding more than three million new affordable homes by 2025 and this is part of the plan, said Ma.