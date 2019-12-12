State to host Oceano Dunes public works plan meeting Wednesday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Department of Parks and Recreation will host a meeting in Bakersfield to discuss the future of Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County.

The meeting takes place at the Bakersfield Marriott and Convention Center located at 801 Truxtun Ave. beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Officials are looking to get feedback on the Pismo State Beach and Oceano Dunes SVRA Public Works Plan before it goes for approval before the California Coastal Commission.

Plans include various improvements to campground and infrastructure at the parks.