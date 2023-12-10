BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Sunday evening, Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) made her plans clear that she will not run for California’s 20th Congressional seat in 2024.

The announcement came just days after Bakersfield Congressman and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he will leave Congress by the end of the year.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, Senator Grove released a statement saying, “Although it would be a tremendous honor, after prayerful consideration and thoughtful discussions with my family, I have decided I will not seek election to Congress in 2024.”

The Senator also stated the importance of fulfilling her commitment to the people in the Central Valley.

