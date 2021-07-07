State senator offers help to people who need assistance with their EDD claim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At the beginning of the pandemic the Employment Development Department (EDD) was like an L.A. highway during rush hour, slow and extremely frustrating. Things cleared up by the end of the year but now it’s slipped back to the way things used to be.

We tried calling EDD ourselves and ran into many of the same frustrations and wait times that many of you faced.

This was a big issue at the start of the pandemic when millions of Californians swarmed unemployment call lines. However, by the end of 2020, EDD seemed to get things back on track. Shorter wait times and fewer recordings that hung up on callers. But now, people say they are seeing these same issues happen once again.

Aimee Callagy is a 48-year-old unemployed office manager. She has been looking for work for about a year after she had to leave her job during the pandemic because she has multiple auto-immune disseases.

Callagy said EDD owes her thousands but she can’t look for work while she’s tied up all day trying to get a hold of them.

“They will only let you be on hold for 45 minutes and then it hangs up on you,” Callagy said.

“I can’t look for work because it’s a full time job just trying to get paid to have money to go look for a job. It’s a catch 22. So I just have to keep calling and calling and calling.”

I referred Callagy to her district state senator, Shannon Grove. Grove and her constituent service team helped Callagy and we were told she is now on track for getting her money.

“What you experienced by calling into the Employment Development Department, just waiting on the phone 10 minutes and then get a call that hangs up on you or a recording that hangs up on you is what a lot of people experience and it’s just not right,” Sen. Grove said.

Grove said EDD wasn’t ready back at the beginning of the pandemic and now with the backlog because of fraud, there are even more issues. She also said Callagy hasn’t been the only to call her office to ask for help.

The senator’s office has handled 400 EDD cases at any given time since the start of the pandemic.

As of today, Callagy said she still hasn’t received the money she’s owed.

If you’re also experiencing EDD issues look below for your Bakersfield district state senator’s contact information.

Sen. Shannon Grove District 16:

Website – https://grove.cssrc.us/

Bakersfield district phone – (661) 323-0443

Sen. Melissa Hurtado District 14:

Website – https://sd14.senate.ca.gov/

Bakersfield district phone – (661) 395-2620