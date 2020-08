BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Sen. Melissa Hurtado told 17 News on Tuesday that Kamala Harris is a “great choice” as Joe Biden’s running mate, both for California and the Central Valley.

“She’s long been an advocate and continues to be one for the valley,” Hurtado said.

Hurtado is a member of the Biden Latino Leadership Committee. She said the selection of Harris will unify Americans and help lead Biden to victory in November.