Hwy. 43 north of McCombs Avenue in Wasco blocked due to fatal accident

UPDATE: The CHP said all northbound traffic on Highway 43 is being re-routed to Highway 46 and all southbound traffic is being detoured at McCombs Avenue. There is still no expected time on re-opening Highway 43.
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting that Highway 43, just north of McCombs Avenue, is blocked due to a fatal accident that happened Wednesday morning.
According to the CHP, the accident is involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.
This is an ongoing situation. We will update this story when more information is available.