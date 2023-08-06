BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Route 33 has been closed at the State Route 46 junction in northwestern Kern County due to a brush fire, according to the Caltrans Road Information Page.

Caltrans said State Route 33 is closed from 5.2 miles south of the junction of State Route 46 to the junction of State Route 46 due to a brush fire.

Fire could be seen burning near the road and smoke was seen in the area. A helicopter was also on scene.

Caltrans encourages all motorists to use an alternate route.