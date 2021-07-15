UPDATE: State Route 223 back open after multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE (1:25 p.m.): All lanes on State Route 223 are back open after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to Caltrans. Clean-up on the roads has been completed.

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) (12 p.m.) — State Route 223 is closed in both directions just west of Arvin due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Caltrans. The crash also resulted in downed power lines.

The crash happened at around 11:28 a.m. on State Route 223 and Malaga Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website. CHP’s website says a truck hit power lines that are causing a traffic hazard on the roadways. No injuries were reported, according to CHP.

Caltrans says roads are expected to open up around 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.