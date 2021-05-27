State revokes Bakersfield vet’s license due to negligence complaints

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state has revoked a local veterinarian’s license due to complaints of negligence involving four dogs.

Today, the state’s Veterinary Medical Board issued a decision revoking the license of Mukand S. Sandhu from 4 Paws Pet Hospital & Pet Supply Store and requiring the vet to pay $52,832 in investigation costs to the board.

The premises registration for 4 Paws was also revoked, according to state records.

The complaint alleges that Sandhu was negligent, acted incompetently and maintained incomplete and inaccurate records.

According to the complaint, the board determined that Sandhu did not properly monitor the animals’ conditions after performing surgery and did not provide proper dosage of medication for them. His recordkeeping was also found to be incomplete, inaccurate and sloppy, according to the board.

“Respondent repeatedly failed to take the time necessary to personally familiarize himself with the conditions of the four animal patients at issue and prepare adequate documentation of their conditions and his treatment of those conditions,” the board said. “His medical records consistently lacked information regarding his diagnoses, treatment plans, and administration of medication.”

Sandhu has a significant prior history of discipline, according to the board. He was cited twice for misconduct regarding two animals and was placed on a four-year probation for misconduct relating to a third. The citations and probation were based on many of the same violations identified in the complaint.

The board said Sandhu “did not express remorse or provide any evidence of mitigation,” according to state records.