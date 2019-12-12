State releases new data on school performance last year

Parents can see how their children’s schools performed last school year through the California School Dashboard.

New data from the California Department of Education is now available, including graduation rates, suspension rates, test scores and metrics for college/career readiness and chronic absenteeism.

Many schools and districts saw improvements this year or stayed about the same as last year, according to the department.

“California public schools are making steady, albeit slow, progress in important areas — we are headed in the right direction,” said State Board President Linda Darling-Hammond. “We also are seeing places making strong gains — schools and districts that we will want to study further. In other places where progress is stuck, we need to examine the nature of the support being provided to local educators.”

To look up information about your child’s school, visit caschooldashboard.org.