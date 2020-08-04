State public health department releases guidance on youth sports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state Department of Public Health says youth sports and physical education programs are permitted only when participants stay at least 6 feet from each other and when a stable group can be maintained to limit the chance of coronavirus transmission.

Kern County youth sports activities are only allowed to take place outdoors because the county is on the state’s monitoring list, according to a release from the Kern County Public Health Department regarding the state’s guidance.

“Outdoor and indoor sporting events, assemblies, and other activities that require close contact or that would promote congregating, such as tournaments and competitions, are not permitted at this time,” the release says.

