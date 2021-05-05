State provides $108K to fund 2 new Farm to School pilot programs in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The state Department of Food and Agriculture is providing a total of $108,000 to fund two new Farm to School pilot programs in Kern County.

Assemblyman Rudy Salas’ Office said the programs, in the McFarland Unified School District and at the Wonderful College Prep Academy, will connect cafeterias, classrooms and communities by supporting local food purchasing and collaboration between students, teachers and local farmers.

“I am thrilled to see investment come to our local schools, which will improve nutrition and support our local farmers,” Salas said. “These new programs will provide students with better food, help school gardens flourish, and give kids the opportunity to enroll in career educational programs like culinary arts, agriculture, and public health.”

McFarland and the Wonderful College Prep Academy are part of only 60 projects funded throughout the entire state, according to Salas’ office.

The McFarland program will receive $74,606 to enhance educational opportunities to learn about healthy food, how to make healthy choices and how to produce and process almonds.

The WCPA will receive $33,582 to kickstart their “Buy Local,” “Health and Wellness,” and “Grow Our Own” initiatives. These programs will support the purchase of locally grown foods to serve in school meals and will teach nutrition classes. Additionally, the program will use 80 food-producing trees to teach students about growing and harvesting.