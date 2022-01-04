State offers water conservation tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Department of Water Resources offers a number of tips for conserving water in this often drought-ridden state.

“We encourage all Californians to embrace wise water use as a daily habit, whether we are experiencing a year of heavy or meager rain,” the department’s website says.

For indoor conservation, the department recommends fixing leaks, installing high-efficiency toilets and water-efficient shower heads, taking shorter showers, tracking your water bill and meter, turning off water when brushing teeth or shaving, and using dishwashers and washing machines only when there’s a full load.

Outdoor conservation tips include planting drought-tolerant plants or trees, recycling indoor water to water plants, not watering your lawn when it rains, replacing grass with water-wise plants, using a broom instead of water from a house to clean sidewalks, patios and driveways, and watering your lawn earlier in the day when it’s cooler.