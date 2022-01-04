State offers water conservation tips

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Side-by-side maps show California’s drought conditions improved between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. (U.S. Drought Monitor)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Department of Water Resources offers a number of tips for conserving water in this often drought-ridden state.

“We encourage all Californians to embrace wise water use as a daily habit, whether we are experiencing a year of heavy or meager rain,” the department’s website says.

For indoor conservation, the department recommends fixing leaks, installing high-efficiency toilets and water-efficient shower heads, taking shorter showers, tracking your water bill and meter, turning off water when brushing teeth or shaving, and using dishwashers and washing machines only when there’s a full load.

Outdoor conservation tips include planting drought-tolerant plants or trees, recycling indoor water to water plants, not watering your lawn when it rains, replacing grass with water-wise plants, using a broom instead of water from a house to clean sidewalks, patios and driveways, and watering your lawn earlier in the day when it’s cooler.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News