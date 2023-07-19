BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With only 12% of the nation’s population, California is facing an undeniable homeless crisis, holding 50% of the nation’s unsheltered people.

In her 2023 State of the City remarks, Mayor Karen Goh addressed the State needs to do its part.

“While we’ve made progress, we’ve realized that mental health and substance use present great issues,” said Goh. “We’re grateful and looking forward with anticipation to legislation that is coming down from Sacramento that is going to make a difference with those who are mentally ill and those who have substances use disorders. Those are major impediments to our progress.”

Bakersfield is second to lowest in the number of unsheltered people per capita for bigger cities in California. However, the number of people becoming homeless remains higher than those going into permanent housing.

To combat these high numbers, the city is building 500 multi-family units and 675 single-family homes, all classified as affordable housing. The city also has another 415 multi-family units in predevelopment.

On another key topic, City Manager Christian Clegg addressed Bakersfield’s gun violence, which is higher than state and national averages.

“Its a very small percentage of people that do a big majority of gun violence, so we focused on that small group, and we’ve been able to see these big changes,” said Clegg.

Results from last year’s gun violence reduction strategy showed a 40% reduction in homicides, 49% reduction in gang shootings and 30% reduction in ShotSpotter alerts.

Mayor Goh emphasized the importance of residents playing their part to combat homelessness.

She encourages everyone to directly contact help and support when you see someone struggling in the streets.

One of the ways to help is to call Flood Ministries, a local organization focused on helping those struggling with homelessness, at 661-578-5354.